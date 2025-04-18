Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,840 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

MRC Global stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRC Global

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.