Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $19.82 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

