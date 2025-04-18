Zacks Investment Management Buys 109,273 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 213.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,273 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

