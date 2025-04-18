Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $523.58 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

