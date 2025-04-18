Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,303 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 125,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Get Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.