Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,272.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $53,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

