Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,785 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $215.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average of $223.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

