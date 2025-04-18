GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $116,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

