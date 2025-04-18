Forum Financial Management LP Has $79.35 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $79,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

