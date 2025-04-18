GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 60,490 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8,343.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $854,287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,485,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $129.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.