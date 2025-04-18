GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 27,910 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $36,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $161.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.