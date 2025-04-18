Generation Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.75. The trade was a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

