2,300 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Generation Capital Management LLC

Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,146,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,600,000 after purchasing an additional 918,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after purchasing an additional 625,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP opened at $220.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

