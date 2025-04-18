Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

