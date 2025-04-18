Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.40. 312,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,253,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0903 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

