Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,361,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,821,427 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. Analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.9% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Informatica by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

