Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Snam stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.
Separately, Citigroup cut Snam from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
