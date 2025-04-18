iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 1,134,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

iomart Group Stock Down 16.1 %

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

