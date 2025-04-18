Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Drops By 50.0%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 90.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLNCF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
