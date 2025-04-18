Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Drops By 50.0%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 90.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLNCF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.