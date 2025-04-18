Harraden Circle Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II comprises 7.3% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Separately, Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $8,724,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPXX opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

