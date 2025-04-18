Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Herald Investment Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 772.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,050 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 3.8% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $13,625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

