GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $150.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

