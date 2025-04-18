Holcombe Financial Inc. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

