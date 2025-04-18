GeoWealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

