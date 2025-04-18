GeoWealth Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,665,000 after buying an additional 239,963 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,001,000 after acquiring an additional 228,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,213,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

