GeoWealth Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
