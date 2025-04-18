Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $94,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,945,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

