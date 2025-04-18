Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,985,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NU were worth $82,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.