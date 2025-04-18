RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX opened at $128.89 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

