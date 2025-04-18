Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 280,361 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,361 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $90,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,417,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.64.

About Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.