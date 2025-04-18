Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $105,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.78.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $11,084,027. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $159.26 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $387.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

