HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 98,718 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $74,293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352,144 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 202,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,749,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $16,390,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.