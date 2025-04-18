HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $59.70 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,881,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,702,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 4.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,449,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,941,000 after purchasing an additional 334,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,205,000 after buying an additional 406,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,116,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,619,000 after buying an additional 160,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,932 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

