Harraden Circle Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 182,323 Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Psyence Biomedical makes up about 0.3% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Psyence Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psyence Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

Psyence Biomedical ( NASDAQ:PBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter.



Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company's lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

