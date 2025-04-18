Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,934 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

