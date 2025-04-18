HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

