Harraden Circle Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 217,972 Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 217,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Trailblazer Merger Co. I accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 32,752.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

