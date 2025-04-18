Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,843 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 2.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $39,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

