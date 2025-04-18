Capital International Sarl Purchases 1,315 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,151,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $716,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,337.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,322.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,659.64. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

