Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Price Target at $166.07

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. StockNews.com cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ARES opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.44. Ares Management has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,163.65. The trade was a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,103,000 after acquiring an additional 678,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.