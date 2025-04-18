Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $160.33

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

LYV stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,089,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 595.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

