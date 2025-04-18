1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Calix by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $33.80 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

