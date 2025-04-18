1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,296 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $14,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,465,000 after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $385.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.84. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at $194,334.80. This trade represents a 16.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. The trade was a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.