BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million.

BayCom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. BayCom has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

