1492 Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

