1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

