Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

