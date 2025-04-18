Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Trading Down 2.7 %

INFY stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. Infosys has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.