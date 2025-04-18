1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $17.26 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

