1492 Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. MannKind makes up about 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 3,294.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNKD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

MNKD stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

